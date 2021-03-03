1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $46.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. Analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $2,606,933.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $457,286.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 965,142 shares of company stock worth $41,806,771 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $347,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $510,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $608,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

