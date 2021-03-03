1irstcoin (FST) Price Tops $0.88 on Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $30.72 million and approximately $77,273.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001724 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000672 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.22 or 0.00208252 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00012381 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,948,749 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

