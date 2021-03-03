1,931,584 Shares in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,931,584 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,164,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 58,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.10, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUAN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

