19,113 Shares in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Five Prime Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,959,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,333,000 after buying an additional 839,885 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,330,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 20.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 108,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 70,133 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPRX opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $848.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FPRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Prime Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

