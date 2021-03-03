$151.17 Million in Sales Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce sales of $151.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.90 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $146.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $616.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $612.00 million to $622.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $635.77 million, with estimates ranging from $622.10 million to $655.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

CATY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.87. 295,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $41.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $98,364.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,399,864.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,497 shares of company stock valued at $733,666 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

