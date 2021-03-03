13,627 Shares in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Bought by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at $1,875,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at $2,048,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at $1,162,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at $3,310,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIT opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02. Triterras, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

TRIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

