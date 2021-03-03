1,101,191 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,101,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,696,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.22% of American Electric Power at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in American Electric Power by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 233,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 135,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.68 and its 200 day moving average is $83.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $100.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.