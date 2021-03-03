1,087 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Acquired by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after acquiring an additional 418,486 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 386.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 391,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,068,000 after acquiring an additional 311,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $714,903,000 after acquiring an additional 281,911 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Argus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $256.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $264.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

