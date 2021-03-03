$10.47 EPS Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $10.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.25 to $12.23. Quidel reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 758.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $36.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.46 to $43.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.31 to $15.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QDEL. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.17.

Quidel stock traded down $7.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.11. The company had a trading volume of 14,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,058. Quidel has a 12-month low of $73.01 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at $68,692,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 588.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,231 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2,433.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after purchasing an additional 256,932 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 209.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 266,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,463,000 after purchasing an additional 180,433 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth $32,907,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

