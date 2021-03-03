1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells $503,191.50 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $503,191.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,295,942.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

