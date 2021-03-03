$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will announce $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $6.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

