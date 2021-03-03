$1.45 EPS Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.41. Kemper reported earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of Kemper stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,013. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Kemper has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,236. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 1,631.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 50,810 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kemper by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 108,978 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kemper by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kemper by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kemper by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 85,338 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

