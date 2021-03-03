$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to report $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Apache’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.31 billion. Apache posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apache by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after acquiring an additional 61,887 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Apache by 1,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apache by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Apache by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 710,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apache by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.50. 7,378,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,488,396. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. Apache has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 4.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

