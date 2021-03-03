$1.06 EPS Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $122.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average is $84.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.