$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCFT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after purchasing an additional 72,677 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 666,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 124,001 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 89,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 265,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.44. 877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $538.91 million, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $31.88.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

