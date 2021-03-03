$0.50 EPS Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.53. Altabancorp posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altabancorp.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.65 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTA traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.91. 14,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,017. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $36.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

In other news, major shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,434.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $209,850 in the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Altabancorp in the third quarter worth about $476,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altabancorp in the third quarter worth about $5,317,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Altabancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altabancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,525,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altabancorp in the third quarter worth about $973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altabancorp (ALTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.