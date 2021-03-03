-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Biodesix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.32). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full-year earnings of ($5.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.05) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Biodesix.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million.

BDSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of BDSX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.04. 2,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,756. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

