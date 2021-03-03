-$0.43 EPS Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.75. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

