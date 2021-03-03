-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.31). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 255.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

NEX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. 58,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,597. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,996,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 159,619 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 29.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,152,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,567 shares in the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 191.3% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 7,121,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,512,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 453,913 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

