$0.11 EPS Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. Repay reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Shares of Repay stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $24.27. 48,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,473. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. Repay has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Repay by 684.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 610,859 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at $28,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

