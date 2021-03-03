$0.05 EPS Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $524,743.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 35,212 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $648.14 million, a PE ratio of 99.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. American Software has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

