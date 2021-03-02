Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.59-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.76-3.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.50 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 3.59-3.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $36.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $409.66. 9,337,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361,686. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $100.88 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.21. The company has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.21, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $435.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $431.63.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.