Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $157.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

