Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,617,908 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,005,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,313,000 after buying an additional 1,151,828 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,904,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,681,000 after acquiring an additional 129,511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,178,000 after acquiring an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Z traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,121. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of -84.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $960,384.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 61,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,327.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $243,079.02. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,236 shares of company stock valued at $29,437,631. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

