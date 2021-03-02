Zcoin (XZC) Price Up 14.2% This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,044.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,567.34 or 0.03195773 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.00352829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.29 or 0.01022125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.31 or 0.00463473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.03 or 0.00373187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.17 or 0.00249093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00022345 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.