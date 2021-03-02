Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) to Strong-Buy

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Shares of RCKY opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

