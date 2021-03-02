Zacks Investment Research Lowers TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $19.96 on Friday. TFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53 and a beta of 0.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 373.33%.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $228,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $228,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 322.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

