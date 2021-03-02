Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) to Strong Sell

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ ALIM traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. 908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,070. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.73.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 1.33% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

