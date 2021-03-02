Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to Sell

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

ZIOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $55,681.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,651.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 133,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,436,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,139 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 202,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 442,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

