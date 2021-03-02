Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells snow and ice control equipment for light trucks, which is comprised of snowplows and sand and salt spreaders, and related parts and accessories. The Company sells its products under the WESTERN(R), FISHER(R) and BLIZZARD(R) brands through a distributor network, primarily consisting of truck equipment distributors located throughout the Midwest, East and Northeast regions of the United States as well as all provinces of Canada. It sells its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial, municipal and residential areas. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLOW. Robert W. Baird upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of PLOW opened at $49.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $50.86.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

In other news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $325,488.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $1,322,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,258,000 after buying an additional 96,474 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.