Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cogent offers its services in a highly competitive market. The company’s business gets affected by a decline in the development of new applications and businesses that use its Internet services. It expects to face difficulties in the near term due to a significant decline in customer orders, supply chain disruptions, lower corporate installs and reduced customer connections. Moreover, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates hinder its financial position and operational activities. It is exposed to regulatory and legal requirements like import restrictions, tariffs, and privacy and data protection. However, it reported decent fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Cogent benefits from its cost-effective operations, supported by efficient network expansion and pricing flexibility.”

CCOI has been the topic of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.22.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $60.32 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 140.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average is $60.73.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 384.21%.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $115,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $139,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,350 shares of company stock valued at $308,904. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

