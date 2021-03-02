Zacks: Brokerages Expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.81 Million

Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to report sales of $222.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.49 million and the highest is $249.37 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $226.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $964.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $991.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.77 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

HCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,478. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth $11,046,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

