Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.20. US Foods reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of USFD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.00. 11,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,331. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. US Foods has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,958.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,026 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,293 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 422,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 54,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 128,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

