Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.17. Tecnoglass posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tecnoglass.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

TGLS opened at $7.40 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

