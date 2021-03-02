Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $362.50 million. Moderna posted sales of $8.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14,202.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $10.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $19.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $28.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

MRNA traded up $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,303,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,272,482. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $189.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of -97.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.79.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,259,464.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,503,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,571,029.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,987,898 shares of company stock valued at $616,154,163. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,335,000 after purchasing an additional 675,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,495,000 after purchasing an additional 565,374 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

