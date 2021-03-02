Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of ARI stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $13.66. 1,026,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,518. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $17.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

