Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. Monmouth Real Estate Investment also posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,943,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,601,000 after purchasing an additional 355,332 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 252,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 245,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.