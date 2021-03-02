Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Manulife Financial reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFC. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,306 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Manulife Financial by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,877,000 after buying an additional 3,463,039 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Manulife Financial by 42.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,837,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,752,000 after buying an additional 3,212,364 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,760,000 after buying an additional 2,876,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $18,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

MFC opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

