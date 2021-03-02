Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Kadant posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,064,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,756.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $74,753.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,728 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,040,000 after acquiring an additional 49,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,789,000 after acquiring an additional 44,942 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 37.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 693,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,052,000 after acquiring an additional 189,616 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 35,614.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 397,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 396,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAI stock traded up $6.69 on Monday, hitting $180.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,930. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.17 and a 200 day moving average of $130.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Kadant has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $182.62.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

