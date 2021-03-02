Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to announce $125.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $126.60 million. Anaplan posted sales of $103.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $550.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $552.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $699.48 million, with estimates ranging from $678.90 million to $709.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAN. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

PLAN stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,996. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -61.01 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.74. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $3,640,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,435 shares in the company, valued at $106,027,295.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $2,322,671.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,836.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,675,318. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,912.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,157 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter worth $168,328,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 6,673.3% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,722,000 after buying an additional 1,884,860 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,925,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,175,000 after acquiring an additional 799,992 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.