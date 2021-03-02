Zacks: Analysts Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $1.12. XPO Logistics reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $5.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

In related news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,442,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.66. 1,273,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.58. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 145.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

