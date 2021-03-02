Zacks: Analysts Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.97 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report $6.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $9.69 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $8.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $22.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $28.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $25.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $35.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAGP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 59,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 29,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $15.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

