Zacks: Analysts Expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.09. FireEye reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FireEye.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

FEYE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

Shares of FEYE traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,817,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,364. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. FireEye has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,005 shares of company stock worth $5,727,691 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 8.3% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 354.3% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 184,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 143,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 37.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,863 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FireEye (FEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.