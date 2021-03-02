Zacks: Analysts Expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will report $18.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.55 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $13.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $50.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.47 million to $50.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $64.49 million, with estimates ranging from $60.84 million to $68.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edap Tms.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDAP. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edap Tms by 125.8% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 460,193 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Edap Tms by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Edap Tms by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EDAP stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $252.66 million, a PE ratio of -146.83 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $10.68.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

