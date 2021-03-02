Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.06. WisdomTree Investments also reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

NASDAQ:WETF traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.74. 624,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,812. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $859.94 million, a PE ratio of -52.18, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

