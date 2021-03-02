Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will post ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Myovant Sciences reported earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 146,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,250 shares of company stock worth $1,600,145 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after buying an additional 35,535 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 133.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOV traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.85. 642,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,946. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.