Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to report sales of $258.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.00 million. Extended Stay America reported sales of $266.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STAY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAY. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at $247,242,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after buying an additional 2,004,639 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after buying an additional 1,323,472 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,041 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at $12,914,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

