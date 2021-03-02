Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.12 Million

Brokerages expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will post $25.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.30 million. Energy Recovery posted sales of $15.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full-year sales of $117.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.50 million to $117.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $99.38 million, with estimates ranging from $98.76 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Energy Recovery.

Several brokerages have commented on ERII. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

ERII stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.63. 11,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,148. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $357,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 974,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,928,934.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $28,596.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,659 shares of company stock worth $3,247,598. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after purchasing an additional 34,334 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 797,805 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 1,969.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 73,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 574.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth $92,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

