Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $628.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) will post sales of $628.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $641.03 million and the lowest is $615.50 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted sales of $531.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTB stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 77,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $58.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.