Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will post sales of $171.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.79 million and the lowest is $170.00 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $164.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $553.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $551.91 million to $555.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $564.44 million, with estimates ranging from $544.70 million to $580.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

Several brokerages have commented on DDD. Berenberg Bank downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

DDD stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.79. 3,682,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,914,484. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $47,760.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $417,561. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,499 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,950 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

